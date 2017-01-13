Liberty Bell High School’s No. 2 team took first place Monday (Jan. 9) in a five-team Knowledge Bowl meet on the Mountain Lions’ home turf. Team members were Corinne Dietz, Danielle Mott, Noah Batson and Liliana Hart-Beck.

Liberty Bell team No. 1 (Nate Hirsch, Sebastian Hogness, Colin Waichler, Bram Wathen) took fourth place, and team No. 3 (Lazo Gitchos, Leo Shaw, Michael Mott, Tova Portman-Bown) took fifth place among a total of 17 teams at the meet.

Also competing were teams from Tonasket, Okanogan, Omak and Manson. Team No. 1 from Okanogan took second place.

Liberty Bell’s next Knowledge Bowl meet is at Okanogan on Wednesday (Jan. 18).