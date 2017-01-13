Liberty Bell High School senior Lauren Fitzmaurice was named an athlete of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) for her performances in recent basketball games against Eatonville and Manson.

Against Eatonville in the Cascade Holiday Tourney, Fitzmaurice has 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Against Manson, she put up 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had five steals and handed out four assists.

Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes from each of the six classifications who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week.