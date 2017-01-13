Worsening air quality conditions in north central Washington are prompting Stage 1 burn bans to be added for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, and an existing ban to extend in Kittitas County over the weekend and through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Washington Department of Ecology said Thursday (Jan. 12).

The new burn bans will start at 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 13) and all will continue through noon on Tuesday (Jan 17), when conditions will be re-evaluated, according to Ecology. Light winds and strong inversions in the region mean air pollution may reach unhealthy levels.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.