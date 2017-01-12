The town of Winthrop has renewed its contract with the Town of Twisp for building inspector services. Winthrop pays the Twisp building official on a per-hour basis as needed at the rate of $29.59 per hour.

In other business at its meeting last week, the Town Council re-appointed Gene Westlund, Lori Loomis and Paul Peterson to the town’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and designated council member Mike Strulic as the council’s representative on the board. The group makes recommendations as to how the town should spend hotel and motel occupancy taxes.

Mayor Anne Acheson also reported that town officials had a productive meeting with representatives of the Washington State Auditor’s Office regarding an audit report that pointed out deficiencies in the town’s oversight of its judicial court operations.