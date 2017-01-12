An eight-member citizens committee has been appointed to advise commissioners of Okanogan County Fire District 6, and will meet for the first time on Monday (Jan. 16).

The fire district’s three commissioners selected the citizens advisory committee members from 11 applicants who sent letters of interest to the district.

The first job of the advisory committee will be providing input on the best location for a new fire station in Winthrop, commissioners said.

The committee was formed in response to citizens who repeatedly urged commissioners over the past two years to involve the community more in fire district issues, such as the proposal to build a new fire hall.

Commissioners sought to appoint committee members who represent communities in the Methow Valley served by the district, and also wanted to include volunteer firefighters on the committee.

Twisp representatives are Ross Darling, Mike Port and Larry Smith; Winthrop representatives are Brian Colin, Paul Sisson and Ralph Carlberg; Mazama representatives are Don Davidson and Alan Fahnestock. Colin and Fahnestock are volunteer firefighters. No residents of Carlton applied to be a committee member.

Jerry Palm, commission chairman, said he would attend the first meeting of the advisory committee, along with Interim Fire Chief Cody Acord. Commissioners said the public is also welcome to attend the meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. in the Twisp Fire Hall.

“This is a good deal, getting this started,” Palm said after the committee was appointed.