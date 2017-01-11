Mike Steele has been sworn in as a 12th District state representative in the Washington Legislature. Steele, a Republican from Chelan, takes the place of Brad Hawkins, a two-term representative who was elected to fill the 12th District Senate position last November to replace Linda Evans Parlette, who retired. The 12th District’s other representative is Cary Condotta, who was re-elected in November. Steele was appointed to the Capital Budget, Education and Technology and Economic Development committees. The 12th District includes all of Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as parts of Okanogan and Grant counties.