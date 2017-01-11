It looks like our cold snap is over. At least I hope so — I am getting cabin fever.

Friday was dance day, with a few brave souls coming over from the Omak area.

If you have donations for the rummage room, please try to leave them when we are open. If you drop them off on the porch, our nighttime shoppers help themselves. One was caught by the snowplow driver at 4:30 a.m. going through things. She informed him everything was free. He told her it was not, but she walked off with three bags of stuff. Another was caught on camera also.

So please don’t leave anything after we close unless you can stick it in the blue bin, and that’s not always safe either. Later that same week, the light bulbs were stolen out of the porch lights. That doesn’t make any difference — they are night vision cameras.

Also, 2017 membership dues are due: $1.25 a year.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, Jan. 12: Taco pie casserole, Spanish rice, corn, peaches, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, Jan. 13: Clam chowder, tuna salad sandwich, spinach salad, apricots, dessert.

MONDAY, JAN. 16: Closed, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19: Pork roast, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed green salad, applesauce, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20: Chicken enchilada casserole, corn, coleslaw, pears, cornbread, dessert.