Roy Webster Wagoner, of Hood River, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 30, 2016 at the Hood River Providence Hospital after a two-year battle with ALS.

Roy was born on Sept. 10, 1942, in Seattle to Harold and Elizabeth (Nellie) Webster Wagoner.

Roy grew up in Twisp, graduating from Twisp High School in 1960. Roy then attended the University of Washington and Wenatchee Valley Community College. During the summers, Roy worked as a smokejumper at North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop.

After leaving college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Roy served in the 41st Signal Battalion during one tour in Vietnam from 1964-1965. He told many stories of living with the Montagnard tribesmen and fighting with the Green Berets. Roy was honorably discharged in 1966 and awarded the Vietnam Service Medal Marksman as well as the Good Conduct Medal.

Once stateside, he was hired by a private telephone contractor, traveling throughout the western states “from North Pole, Alaska, to Parker, Arizona,” installing telephone switches.

During a brief period of study at The College of the Siskyous, he met his future wife, Deanna Acquistapace, on a blind date. Roy and Deanna were married in Weed, California, on July 26, 1969. After living in Redmond for nine years, working for United Telephone Company, he moved his family to Hood River. Roy continued to work for United Telephone as it changed names and capacities.

An outdoorsman, Roy worked his 5 acres of land, raising cows, hay and, finally, cherries. He enjoyed tinkering in numerous hobbies, especially woodworking, fishing and making people laugh.

Roy is preceded in death by his infant brother, Gregory Wagoner, and both parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deanna; two sisters, Launie McCarty (husband Darrell), and Julie Wehmeyer (husband William); and three children, Neil Wagoner (wife Kirsten), Hope Wagoner Ryan (husband Kevin), Jason Wagoner (wife Melissa); and six grandchildren.

Roy was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the National Smoke Jumper Association, volunteered with the Catholic Cemetery and the Western Antique Automobile and Aircraft Museum (WAAAM), as well as helped many local residents.

Should you like to pay tribute in his name, please make a donation to WAAAM in Hood River. And, please, tell a veteran, “Thank you for your service.”