SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest

and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;

OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4

SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,

Judgment Debtors:

A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises

(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017; and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735459.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00144-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described in the attached Second Writ for Order of Sale (Zero Month Redemption Period).

If developed, the property address is: 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: IO:OOAM

DATE: 02/10/2017

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $107,286.94, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriffs Office at the address stated below.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriffs Department

123-5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

v.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H. PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER; CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF

WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

No. 15-2-00144-4

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was

entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises (“Defendant”). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.000% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 1 AND 2, SECTION 29,

TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE

OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 470.79

FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42°47’30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF

WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 3727290070

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington,

you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you

have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to

time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable Henry A Lawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 29th day of November, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by: RCO LEGAL, P.S.

Synova M. L. Edwards, WSBA #43063, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735605

Okanogan County Dept. of Public Works NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing that was to be held on December 28, 2016 at 9:00 A.M.

WHEAREAS, the public hearing has been rescheduled for January 23, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. on the vacation of the following roads:

The unused portion of right of way no longer needed for public use. Review of current system has identified the roads previously listed on the 1955 road map or log that have been abandoned or are no longer believed to be useful to the County road system.

OCR # 8, No Name, beginning at in Section 10, Township 34N, Range 21 East, W.M. running thence westerly over and across said Section 10 and 9 ending within NW ¼, NW ¼ of said Section 9 being a total of ±0.87 miles.

OCR #25, Goat Creek, beginning at the southeast boundary line of Section 30, Township 36N, Range 20 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 29 and 20, 17 to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 16 being a total of ±5.40 miles.

OCR # 81, Texas Creek to Benson Creek, beginning at the SW ¼, SE ¼, of Section 21, Township 31N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 16, 9, 4, 3 and extending into Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M. to a point in the NW ¼, NW ¼, of said Section 34 and terminating at that point being a total of ±7.44 miles.

OCR # 103, No Name, beginning in SW ¼, SE ¼, Section 21, Township 31N, Range 24 East, W.M. running thence west to a point in the NE ¼, SW ¼, Section 21 being a total of ±0.27 miles.

OCR # 123, Byers Road, beginning at the NW ¼, NW ¼, of Section 18, Township 36N, Range 25 East, W.M., running thence westerly over and across Section 7 and 8 to a point in the NW ¼, SE ¼, of said Section 8 being a total of ±2.30 miles.

OCR # 131, No Name, beginning at the SW ¼, SW ¼, of Section 27, Township 32N, Range 23 East, W.M., running thence northerly over and across Section 22, and Section 21 to a point in the NE¼, SW ¼, of said Section 21 being a total of ±3.15 miles. No existing road at this location.

OCR 218, Monse, beginning at the NW ¼, SE ¼, Section 34, Township 31N, Range 25 East, W.M. running thence north for 0.15 miles. NOTE: RCW 36.87.130 this road abutting a body of water.

OCR # 338, Omak Lake-Armstrong Meadows, beginning at in Section 25, Township 32N, Range 29 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said NE ¼, NE ¼, Section 36, Township 32N, Range 29 East, WM; easterly into NW¼, NW ¼, Section 31, Township 32N, Range 30 East, WM continuing southwesterly over across Section 01, 12, 11, 10, 03 & 04, Township 31N, Range 29 EWM and terminating at ± MP 7.03.

OCR # 449, Nespelem, beginning at in Section 25, Township 31N, Range 30 East, W.M. running thence South – West to a point in the SE ¼, NE ¼, Section 35, ±2.48 miles.

OCR # 450, Owhi Lake (Indian Service Rd), beginning at in Section 03, Township 31N, Range 31 East, W.M. running thence North over and across Section 34, Township 32N, Range 31 East, W.M. terminating within a point in the SW ¼, NE ¼, Section 37, ±2.13 miles.

OCR # 452, Kartar Valley, beginning at in Section 02, Township 31N, Range 28 East, W.M. running thence south easterly over and across said Section 03,10,09,08,17 & 18 all within Township 31N, Range 28 East, WM and terminating at ± MP 5.01.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM an easement for existing utilities, if any, including access for the maintenance thereof;

Said hearing will be held in the hearing room of the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners, located at 123 Fifth Ave. North (Room 150), Okanogan, Washington.

All interested parties may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Verlene Hughes, at Department Public Works, 1234A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840. To be timely all written comments shall be received no later than January 19th, 2017. Dated December 28th, 2016 at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E.

County Engineer

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 19, 2017 and the Methow Valley News on January 11, 18, 2017. OVG#738142

Notice of Final SEPA Determination and Hearing Date

CUP 2016-11 “Emerald Green Machine LLC”

Notice is hereby given that an application has been submitted by Forest Hurley on behalf of Emerald City Green Machine LLC to permit a tier 3 Cannabis Producer and Processing Facility in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010. This legal, recreational cannabis grow and processing will meet all licensing requirements with the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board and all WAC requirements for I-502. The CUP, if approved, would allow an existing 12,000 square foot building to be used for indoor cannabis growing and cannabis processing, a fenced 3.68 acre outdoor growing area, with a 12’ x 24’ and 14’ x 40’ storage buildings and parking for 12 vehicles. The site is located at 7 School St. in Malott, WA on tax parcel number 3225090043. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a final environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 130, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be submitted or postmarked by 5:00 p.m. on January 26, 2017. Appeals shall state with specificity the elements of the environmental checklist and resulting determination the appellant finds objectionable and shall state the reason therefore. Appeals must include the $300.00 appeal fee. The public hearing for this project is scheduled for February 9, 2017 at 10:00 am in the Commissioners Hearing Room. Project comments can be submitted up to the hearing date and testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to comment by this date denies a party standing to appeal the final decision. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Pam Wyllson 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Methow Valley News on January 11, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 2017. OVG#738717

Notice of Application and Threshold SEPA Determination

CUP 2016-12 “Antoine Creek Cannabis”

Notice is hereby given that an application has been submitted by Zachary Dickson to permit two tier 3 commercial cannabis production and processing facilities in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010. This legal, recreational cannabis production and processing facilities will meet all licensing requirements with the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board and all WAC requirements for I-502. The CUP, if approved, would allow 60,000 square feet of cultivation canopy and be 122,400 square feet in total area. The site will be surrounded by an eight foot fence and contain two 30’x50’ greenhouses, two 8’x40’ storage containers, two 2,500 gallon water tanks, a 12’x40’ mobile office, a 14’x20’ storage shed and a 40’x60’ processing facility. The Applicant proposes to use an exempt well for their potable water source. The site is located at 587 Antoine Creek Rd. Chelan, WA. approximately 17 miles southwest of Pateros, WA on tax parcel number 2923310004. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a threshold environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. The public hearing for this project has not yet been set. The public is welcome to comment on this project. Project comments may be submitted in writing up to the hearing or be presented at the hearing. SEPA comments must be submitted in writing by 5:00 pm January 25, 2017 to afford the commenter standing. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Pam Wyllson, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Methow Valley News on January 11, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 2017. OVG#738725

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3826040032 & 3826040016)

Proponent: James & Gail Walsh

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 31, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on January 11, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 2017. OVG#738729

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3326030040 & 3326030063)

Proponent: Geraldine L. Knapp

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 31, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Methow Valley News on January 11, 2017 and Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on January 12, 2017. OVG#738743