James (Jim) Haverlock, 77, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, and most recently of Twisp, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Brewster.

Jim was born in South Heart, North Dakota, on April 19, 1939, to James Sr. and Mary (Samek) Haverlock. He graduated from South Heart High School in 1957. His many interests included basketball, baseball, hunting, fishing, beekeeping and working with his dad at his auto body shop and flying with his first solo flight at age 15.

He attended Dickinson State College, married Georgianne Kaisershot on Dec. 29, 1958, and moved to Williston, North Dakota, where they raised their eight children. While there, Jim managed and owned several furniture stores across North Dakota. Jim was active in the St. Joseph’s Church, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, Fair Board, Lions Club and The United Way.

In 1993 Jim was diagnosed with MS. In 1994 he moved to Twisp, where he resided until his passing. He received his real estate license, created an online furniture business, created websites and developed a nonprofit, Compassion Care, that among other things, provided water wells in Uganda. He loved the simple life that Twisp offered, and developed many friends throughout the valley

The family would like to thank Jim’s many friends in the Methow Valley for their immense service to Jim and to our family over the years. Thank you also to the staff at Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for their care.

Jim is survived by children Kurt (Renee), Bismarck, North Dakota; Cheryl (Ron) Dunbar, LaBelle, Florida; Chad (Lynn), Williston, North Dakota; Nadine (Peter) Merz, Carlsbad, California; Deanne Haverlock, Phoenix, Arizona; Neal (Nadine), Williston, North Dakota; Jane (Wayne) Engebretson, Red Lodge, Montana; Gary (Stacie), Lakeville, Minnesota; a foster son, Jay Cockerille, Seattle; his Ugandan family, Teddy, Martha, Chris; brother Roger (Jeanie) Haverlock, Delaware, Ohio; sister Joyce Anderson, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 29 grand/great children; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death by: his parents; brother-in-law Don Anderson; and great-granddaughter Teagan Haverlock.