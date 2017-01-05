By Ashley Lodato

Those Rohrers sure know how to ring out the old year Methow-style!

Eight runners participated in the seventh annual No Shoes No Shirt Badass Wolverine Beer Run (NSNSBWBR): Remington, John and Kelly Rohrer, Marc LeDuc (on a quick break from his job at the Mazama Store), Matty Coleman, Lindsay Welfelt, Taylor Woodruff and Daniel Lee. The guidelines require that participants run, walk or jog a 1/8th-mile flat loop in the Rohrers’ field while drinking a beer or other carbonated beverage, barefoot, and wearing a minimum of clothing. Isn’t that every family’s idea of a good time?

Kelly reports some encouraging news from this year’s run: “The snow was soft this year so no one ended up with bloody feet, as they have in past years when the snow was hard and crusty.” Be thankful for small pleasures.

The idea behind the NSNSBWBR, says John Rohrer, is to “release your inner wolverine, embrace the winter, and to celebrate that we have wolverines and wild places.” Amen to that! The world seems to be becoming an increasingly wild place in so many unsettling ways, but the one way many of us hope it will never be measured and civilized is in the concept of preserving wild outdoor spaces, where wolverine and scantily-clad man/woman can co-exist and not step on each other’s bare toes.

A different form of wildness can be found this Friday (Jan. 6) at the Winthrop Library from 3:45 – 5:30 p.m. at the Lego Build-a-Thon. Legos provided, or bring your own. Go wild building a Lego creation! This event is mostly for kids, but others who are wild about Legos are welcome to attend.

On the last day of 2016 I followed a white truck up to Mazama. Hanging its head out of the back window was a large, yellow Lab-type dog, its tongue lolling and its ears flapping. The day was frigid — I had had to use all of my powers of self-persuasion to get myself out the door to go skiing. I sat in my heated car and watched this dog ride for 15 miles looking straight into what must have been a nearly paralyzing glacial rush of air. And yet — the skies were blue, the sun was shining, and all around the trees were frosted with a glittery dusting of new snow. The road sparkled. The world was achingly beautiful. The dog looked only forward, facing with apparent optimism whatever lay ahead.

PREVIOUSLY, IN WINTHROP

Email Ashley