The Methow Valley Clean Air Project is asking for help.

The Methow Valley is experiencing unusually unhealthy air recently, according to a press release from the Clean Air Project. Twisp and Carlton have been consistently in the “unhealthy” range. Unhealthy air has the most impact on:

• hearts and lungs, especially people with pre-existing lung disease (coughs, sore throats, headaches, difficulty breathing), and can lead to respiratory and/or sinus infections.

• children.

• those working or exercising outside.

The poor conditions are likely a combination of wood burning, low temperatures and inversions that hold the smoke close to the ground, according to the Clean Air Project.

Signage is posted on the TwipsWorks campus showing the daily air quality and posting of burn bans. There is also a posting at the Mazama Store. Also, iPhone users can get a free app called Methow Air.

Burn only dry wood and do not damp down your stove. Try not to burn outside until the spring. If you must burn, remember:

• Piles can be no larger than 4-by-4-by-3 feet and burn only dry material; larger piles need a permit.

• Check the daily burn status: 1-800-406-5322. Recently, most days are “no burn” days even if there is not a burn ban.

• To report concerning outdoor burning, call 1-866-211-6284.

The Clean Air Project and Department of Ecology will sponsor a wood stove skills workshop on Jan. 21 at Twisp Works, more details to follow.