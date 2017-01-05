Three one-act plays will make up The Merc Playhouse presentation “Getting Through — Double Edged Comedies for the New Year,” opening Jan. 19 and continuing through Jan. 28.

The three plays, all directed by The Merc’s Artistic Director Ki Gottberg, are:

• “Sure Thing,” written by David Ives, the author of “Venus in Fur,” which was on stage at The Merc last July. In “Sure Thing,” Bill and Betty meet in a café and navigate their way through a conversational minefield on the path to falling in love.

• “Arabian Nights,” which was also written by Ives. In “Arabian Nights,” we meet utterly normal Norman on the hunt for a souvenir, when he walks into utterly ordinary Flora’s shop. Together they find a whirlwind romance, spurred on by a bizarre translator.

• “Credo,” written by Craig Lucas, Tony Award nominee for “Light in the Piazza.” In “Credo,” a solitary being recounts the travails of their life as they create a credo by which they can move into their future.

The productions feature local performers Cece Odell, Amelia Eberline, Bryce Tillman, Stella Gitchos and Jane Hill.

Performances are on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The following week, performances are Wednesday through Saturday (Jan. 25–28) at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 is “pay what you can night.”

Tickets are $5 to $18, available online at www.mercplayhouse.org and at the door. Limited advance reserve seating is available up to 75 minutes prior to show time. For more information, call 997-7529.