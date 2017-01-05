Happy New Year! I hope it will hold all kinds of great things in store for everyone.

On Friday there will be a dance after lunch, with the Hottells playing. So come on in and join in — kick up your heels in the new year.

On Thursday there will be blood pressure check-ups before lunch, with Fae.

We had the privilege of helping Mary Bean celebrate her 102nd birthday. Her family had a pretty pink-and-white cake for her. Congratulations, you are a role model to all of us. May we all be as happy and healthy as you (see the pictures on our Facebook page).

Membership dues for 2017 are due now, so if you wish to run for a board position or cast your vote, you have to be paid up.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp.

Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

The lunch menu for January was not yet available when this was posted on Jan. 4, 2017.