Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 27

CHECK ON PERSONAL WELFARE: A check on the personal welfare was requested for a location on Surface Lane, Twisp.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Lower Beaver Creek Road and Finley Canyon Road.

Dec. 28

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Wolf Creek Road, Winthrop.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: It was reported that skiers had built a berm across Twin Lakes Road connecting two trails, and it could be a traffic hazard.

Dec. 31

ASSAULT: A person on Witte Road, Winthrop, reported that another person kicked in the door and pushed the reporting person outside.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Twisp River Road.

SUSPCIOUS ACTIVTY: Caller on Highway 153, Twisp, reported that they caught someone taking mail out of their mailbox.

Jan. 1

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Patterson Lake Road, Winthrop.

MISSING PERSONS: Caller on East Chewuch Road, Winthrop, reported that their spouse and another person had gone snowmobiling for the first time and had not been heard from as expected.

Twisp Police Department

Dec. 27

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Caller on East Second Avenue said they could hear at least two people yelling at each other and doors slamming.

Dec. 29

FIRE: A woodpile fire was reported on Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road.

HARASSMENT: A harassment incident was reported at a bar on Glover Street.

FIRE: A possible fire was reported on Homestead Hills Road.

Dec. 31

STRAY ANIMAL: A stray dog was reported found on East Methow Valley Highway.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Dec. 28

PARKING PROBLEM: A parking problem was reported on Riverside Avenue.

PARKING PROBLEM: A parking problem was reported on White Avenue.

AGENCY ASSISTANCE: Assisted Washington State Patrol with report of a scooter in the roadway on Highway 20 in Twisp.

Dec. 31

PARKING PROBLEM: A parking problem was reported on Highway 20.

FOUND PROPERTY: A driver’s license was found on Riverside Avenue.