Dr. Kayla Preece, a naturopathic physician, has established a new practice, Standing Pine Health Clinic, at the North Glover Healing Center in Twisp.

Preece graduated from the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. Other health care-related fields Preece has practiced include massage therapy and midwifery. She grew up in rural Idaho. Her undergraduate degree was in sustainable agriculture and “my past life was as a farmer,” Preece says on her website.

“It may seem like a jump — farmer to naturopathic doctor, but it really wasn’t. It is a natural extension of my life philosophy of self-sufficiency and personal empowerment, which I strive to share with my patients as well today,” Preece says.

She recently moved to the Methow Valley with her husband and their dog.

Standing Pine Health Clinic, at 214 N. Glover St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and at other times by appointment. For more information and to make an appointment, visit standingpinehealthclinic.com.

According to Preece’s website, “Naturopathic training specializes in drug-free, natural approaches to healing the body including diet and lifestyle modifications and the use of natural medicines. Additionally, conventional medicine approaches are taught in school so naturopathic doctors are familiar with other treatment options and can implement them with patients if the situation or patient requires it.”

Dr. Sierra Breitbeil has been practicing naturopathic medicine at the Methow Valley Wellness Center in Winthrop for nearly 20 years.