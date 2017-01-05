By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School varsity boys’ basketball team journeyed to Leavenworth’s Cascade Holiday Tourney in search of its first victory, but ran into a couple of tough opponents at last week’s Christmas break event.

The Mountain Lions lost to the home team, Cascade, 66 – 28, on the opening day of the tournament (Dec. 27), then fell to Eatonville, 75 – 17, in the game for third and fourth place on Dec. 28.

“Against Cascade, we played a strong, competitive first quarter, but were unable to handle their full-court press in the second and third quarters that lead to a lot of turnovers and easy buckets for them,” Liberty Bell coach Kyle Acord said. After trailing by 11 – 9 after the first quarter, the Mountain Lions weren’t able to keep up with Cascade.

Senior Leif Portman-Bown led the Mountain Lions’ scoring with 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Senior Zane Herrera added eight points, and junior Carson Gunnip-Hunter picked off six boards.

“Against Eatonville, we came out flat and never really got much going,” the coach said. However, Acord said, all 11 players got valuable game experience.

Portman-Bown again led Liberty Bell’s scoring with six points and had five rebounds.

The Mountain Lions (0 – 9) played a league game at Manson (6 – 3) on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and will host another league opponent, Tonasket (4 – 4), on Thursday (Jan. 5) with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Liberty Bell is on the road again Saturday (Jan. 7) at Bridgeport (3 – 4), also a league opponent.

Cascade 66, Liberty Bell 28

Liberty Bell 9 4 6 9 28

Cascade 11 16 23 16 66

ptsrbsstealsassts

Vince Yuan 1 1 0 1

Corydon Goodman 0 0 0 0

Brendan Saling 4 1 0 3

Owen Hevly 0 1 1 0

Enrique Whites 0 6 1 0

Jude Klemmeck 0 0 0 0

Leif Portman-Bown 10 7 1 1

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 4 6 0 0

Cash McClane 0 0 0 0

Simon Studen 1 0 0 0

Zane Herrera 8 3 0 0

Eatonville 75, Liberty Bell 17

Liberty Bell 4 8 2 3 17

Eatonville 21 22 23 9 75

ptsrbsstealsassts

Vince Yuan 0 0 0 0

Corydon Goodman 0 0 0 0

Brendan Saling 3 1 0 0

Owen Hevly 0 2 0 0

Enrique Whites 0 3 0 0

Jude Klemmeck 0 0 1 0

Leif Portman-Bown 6 5 1 1

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 2 4 0 0

Cash McClane 2 1 0 0

Simon Studen 0 0 0 0

Zane Herrera 4 2 0 0