Brilliant skies and moderate winter temperatures — and just enough snow — greeted the friendly competitors at the annual Methow Valley Ski Rodeo in Winthrop on Dec. 28.

The event, hosted by the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation, drew a predominantly local crowd but also included racers from around the region, with more than 130 competing. Racers started and ended at the Winthrop Town Trailhead.

A sampling of results:

• Clark Sisu of Winthrop, who is 6, won the under-age-8, 1-kilometer race in a time of 6:26.4.

• Liv Aspholm of the Methow Valley Nordic Team (MVNT) took first place overall in the 2.5K event, with a time of 9:46.5 — followed by fellow team members Jordan Grialou, Eva Weymuller and Keeley Brooks in second through fourth places.

• Walker Hall of MVNT took overall first place in the 5K race with a time of 18:36.7. The next seven places also went to MVNT racers, all in the 14-19 age group. First among the 8-13 age group was Lindsay Worrell, also of MVNT.

• The largest field — 60 racers — took on the 10K event, won by Nathan Wells of Bozeman, Montana, in a time of 26:55.3. Second place went to Methow Valley resident Chris “Flash” Clark. Joe Jensen of Winthrop was first in the age-65-and-older division.

For complete race results in all categories, go to www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=89159.