John Lauren Boesel

John Lauren Boesel went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2016. He passed peacefully at home with his wife, Coral, by his side. John was born in Winthrop to Albert and Clara Boesel on July 13, 1925. He served his country in WWII, went on to study at WSU and earned his civil engineering degree. He married his wife of 63 years, Coral Harris, on Sept. 6, 1953. He started his career with the Los Angeles County Road Department. He went on to work as the assistant traffic engineer for the state of Idaho and eventually moved to Spokane, where he served for the next 27 years as a traffic engineer for the city. He ministered as lay pastor from 1972-1977 at Mead Community Church, influencing many lives for Christ. Upon retirement, John and Coral purchased a home in Edwall, Washington, where they were embraced by many wonderful people. In 2007 they moved back to Spokane to live near family.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Coral, his brother Donald and sister Dorthea. Also survived by his children, Albert Boesel, Lael Boesel, Robin Kurz, Leslie Widmer and Laine Huber; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by brothers Floyd, Victor and Charlie Boesel; and son Carl Boesel.

Celebration of life will be held at Northview Bible Church, 13521 N. Mill Road, Spokane, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane.