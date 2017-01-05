By Don Nelson

I admit, I stole this idea directly from the Seattle Times and its end-of-the-year coverage. As I said last week, I’m reluctant to make predictions about what might happen to affect the Methow Valley in 2017. But I can muse about things that should or could happen, or that I’d like to see occur. So here are a few samples (you can probably think of your own) of headlines it would be nice to see in the newspaper this year:

Methow Headwaters

Protection Act

approved in Congress

County settles or abandons all lawsuits, commits to open, legal processes

No cattle or wolves killed in eastern Washington

Another Methow Valley summer without wildfires

Twisp River Pub will be rebuilt

Lady Lions repeat as state cross-country champions

Abundant snow extends valley’s winter season

All leaks repaired and paid for at Wagner Memorial Pool

Winthrop annexed to Okanogan County Fire District 6

All storefronts and commercial spaces in Twisp,

Winthrop now filled with businesses

Cinder the bear survives another year in the wild

Every awful street in Twisp is finally repaired

Susie Stevens Trail completed in Winthrop

Forest Service decides to leave Smokejumper Base right where it is

Methow Valley News wins Pulitzer Prize

