I admit, I stole this idea directly from the Seattle Times and its end-of-the-year coverage. As I said last week, I’m reluctant to make predictions about what might happen to affect the Methow Valley in 2017. But I can muse about things that should or could happen, or that I’d like to see occur. So here are a few samples (you can probably think of your own) of headlines it would be nice to see in the newspaper this year:
Methow Headwaters
Protection Act
approved in Congress
County settles or abandons all lawsuits, commits to open, legal processes
No cattle or wolves killed in eastern Washington
Another Methow Valley summer without wildfires
Twisp River Pub will be rebuilt
Lady Lions repeat as state cross-country champions
Abundant snow extends valley’s winter season
All leaks repaired and paid for at Wagner Memorial Pool
Winthrop annexed to Okanogan County Fire District 6
All storefronts and commercial spaces in Twisp,
Winthrop now filled with businesses
Cinder the bear survives another year in the wild
Every awful street in Twisp is finally repaired
Susie Stevens Trail completed in Winthrop
Forest Service decides to leave Smokejumper Base right where it is
Methow Valley News wins Pulitzer Prize