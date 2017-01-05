The Bondis are back.

Steve and Kim Bondi, former owners of the North Cascades Basecamp near Mazama, have just returned (with their two kids, Amelia and Emmet) from a family adventure in Tanzania – and they will present the Methow Conversancy “First Tuesday” program next week (Jan. 10) at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

Yes, it’s actually the second Tuesday, but don’t let that deter you. The free event begins at 7 p.m.

“Travels in Tanzania Through the Lens of Conservation” is the topic of the Bondis’ slide show and program, the product of a three-month trip in the African country. They worked with a conservation organization in the Kilombero Valley where they experienced village life while studying human-wildlife interactions and land-protection options.

In eastern Tanzania they enjoyed the road less traveled by “wazungu na watoto” (white people with children) safaris. The Bondis will lead a virtual tour of Tanzania’s northern national parks, where some of the most well-known Maasai tribes, wildlife migrations and African mammals exist.

The Bondis owned the Basecamp on Lost River Road for about six years before selling it last year to the Bush School in Seattle. Kim was previously a wildlife biologist for the Pacific Biodiversity Institute and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Steve was stewardship director for the Methow Conservancy.

For more information, call 996-2870.