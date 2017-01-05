Maintain 50 mph on most of West Chewuch Road

By Ann McCreary

In keeping with the majority of public opinion, Okanogan County commissioners decided to maintain the posted speed limit on the West Chewuch Road at 50 miles per hour (mph), except for the last 1.47 miles, where it will drop to 35 mph.

On Gold Creek Loop Road the posted speed will be reduced from 50 mph to 35 mph, commissioners decided. No members of the public expressed opposition to reducing the speed limit on that 2.4-mile stretch of road.

Commissioners heard comments on the proposed speed limit changes at a meeting on Dec. 19, and voted on the issue on Dec. 28.

Comments opposing the proposed speed reduction for the West Chewuch Road significantly outnumbered those in favor, with 50 people objecting to the lower speed limit, and five supporting it.

Commissioners said they were considering the speed limit change on the West Chewuch as a safety measure, because many cyclists and pedestrians use the road.

However, several people who commented on the proposal said they thought the change was a parting act by “lame duck” commissioners Sheila Kennedy and Ray Campbell to open the road to all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Commissioners have the option of opening roads to ATVs when the speed limit is 35 mph or less.

Campbell and Kennedy were defeated in their bids for re-election to the County Commission and left office at the end of December.

Commissioners followed the recommendations of County Engineer Josh Thomson, who conducted traffic studies on the West Chewuch and Gold Creek roads.

Thomson recommended that speed be reduced to 35 mph at milepost 5.3 on the West Chewuch Road, where there are numerous curves until the end of the road at milepost 6.77.

Thomson found that on the first 5.3 miles of the West Chewuch Road, 85 percent of motorists traveled at the 50 mph posted speed limit or exceeded the speed limit, and he recommended keeping the 50-mph maximum speed on that stretch.

The traffic study of Gold Creek Road found that most traffic traveled considerably lower than the 50 mph speed limit on the narrow, winding road, and Thomson recommended lowering the limit to 35 mph.