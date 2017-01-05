By Ann McCreary

The comment period has been extended on a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS) for commercial pack and saddle stock outfitter guides who lead trips in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service has extended the comment period that began Nov. 25 through Feb. 8. It had initially been set to close on Jan. 8.

The DSEIS supplements the original environmental study, which was the basis for a decision by the Forest Supervisor in 2013 to issue 10-year special use permits to outfitter-guides who lead trips on national forests around the Methow Valley and surrounding areas.

That decision was subsequently withdrawn after appeals were filed by local outfitters who said it was too restrictive, and by a national environmental organization that said it was not restrictive enough

The draft of the supplemental EIS incorporates new information about the “extent necessary” for commercial pack services in the Pasayten and Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness areas, reducing the number of service days in one of the proposed alternatives in the EIS.

The draft supplemental EIS also includes updated information on gray wolf populations, grazing allotments, and analysis of cumulative effects of outfitter-guide services.

The DSEIS is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=3752.

Mail can be sent to Forest Supervisor, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, c/o Jennifer Zbyszewski, 24 W. Chewuch Road, Winthrop, WA 98862. FAX: (509) 996-2208.

All comments on the draft EIS (published on Aug. 31, 2010) were addressed in the final EIS. Previously submitted comments do not need to be resubmitted. They will be considered in the analysis and decision process, and everyone who previously submitted comments will retain their eligibility to object, according to information from the Forest Service.

Contact Jennifer Zbyszewski at (509) 996-4021 or Paul Willard at (509) 682-4960 for additional information.