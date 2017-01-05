Streets, sidewalks, water lines and bike paths on the list

By Ann McCreary

Twisp residents can expect to see lots of construction in town in 2017, including street and sidewalk improvement work and water line replacement projects.

Among the work expected next year is a street and sidewalk improvement project that will include installing a sidewalk along one side of Second Avenue from the senior housing complex to Glover Street.

The town has received a $771,188 state transportation grant that will, among other things, fund a long-overdue resurfacing project on Second Avenue, said Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham.

“The street surface is just in horrible condition. Probably the worst we have in town,” Denham said.

The project will also include improvements on sections of Third Avenue, Methow Avenue, Twisp Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Denham said aging water lines under Second Avenue and Lincoln Street will be replaced prior to the street improvements at a cost of about $185,000.

Another major project that will be completed next summer is construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Highway 20 to Airport Road.

The $858,535 project will be done through state and federal funding. Water lines will be replaced under the highway before the sidewalk project through a $515,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Denham said.

“We have several million dollars worth of water work that needs to be done” in Twisp, Denham said.

A $196,000 federally funded project planned for Twisp Avenue will install sidewalks and a bike path between Lincoln Street and Highway 20, to provide a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.

Denham said the town also hopes to build new public tennis courts next year in the Twisp Park behind the Wagner Memorial Pool, and begin construction of a recreational trail, which will begin at the park and travel along the west side of the Methow River.

The tennis court project will cost about $85,000, and the trail costs are still being firmed up, Denham said.

Those projects will be funded through state Recreation and Conservation Office grants, as well as grants provided by the Kiwanis Club, Denham said.

Twisp will also build a new public works shop at the town public works facility on Cottonwood Street. That project is expected to cost about $600,000, Denham said.