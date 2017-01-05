By Ann McCreary

A new six-week adult contemporary dance series will be offered by Laurel Carlton beginning Jan. 19 at the Twisp Movement Studio on Glover Street.

Carlton, who grew up in the Methow Valley and has danced for many years, said she is offering the class to expand opportunities for dance in the valley.

“My long-term vision is for dance to have a stronger presence in the valley, whether it be performing at local arts events, or collaborating with musicians to create new performance works,” Carlton said. “I believe dance has a place in the mix of our strong arts community and I’m hoping to meet others who share this vision.”

Contemporary dance includes classical, jazz and modern dance styles, Carlton said. “The legwork is strong and controlled, similar to ballet, and the upper body uses more contract-release movements,” she said. Classes will include floor work and fall and recovery techniques, she said.

Classes in the series will build off one another, with new movement techniques and choreography each week, Carlton said.

“The main goal of the series is to connect with other dancers and explore movement together,” she said.

Carlton danced throughout high school and went on to study dance at the University of Idaho, where she received a minor in dance. While at the university, Carlton worked with guest artists including Amy O’Neal, Frankie Manning and Lineage Dance Company.

Her training is based in ballet, and includes lyrical, musical theater, jazz and modern dance. She has taught classes for the University of Idaho and Washington State University, as well as children’s dance through the Northwest.

“Choreography and teaching have always been passions for me,” Carlton said.

The dance series will run Jan. 19–Feb. 23, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Cost is $55 and some dance experience is recommended.

For more information and to register, contact Carlton at eandlcarlton@gmail.com or (509) 322-6227 by Jan. 13.