INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Winthrop at Town Hall located at 206 Riverside Avenue (PO Box 459), Winthrop, Washington, 98862 until 11:00 A.M. on January 17, 2017, and there publicly opened and read.

The Town of Winthrop’s 2016 Water Improvements Phase 2 and Overlay project consists of constructing new water main, hydrants, services, and appurtenances; street restoration, HMA overlay, utility adjustments, surveying, pavement markings, extruded curb, storm water modifications, erosion control, traffic control, and other work.

Plans, specifications, and bid documents are available for electronic download at www. questcdn.com. Insert the eBidDoc #4767481 to download the digital documents for $10.00. Plans, specifications, and bid documents are also available at the office of SCJ Alliance, in Wenatchee at 25 North Wenatchee Avenue, Ste. 238, Wenatchee, WA 98801 upon payment of $60.00. Contract documents are on file for inspection at area Plan Centers and at the Winthrop Town Hall. Direct questions to Dave Allen, PE at 509.886.3265.

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid shall accompany all bids.

All bids shall be marked “SEALED BID FOR 2016 Water Improvements Phase2 and Overlay”, on the outside of the envelope.

Bids must be completed on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated on the BID PROPOSAL, and the total price shall be used for comparison of bids. The Town of Winthrop reserves the right to reject any or all bids for cause. All contractors must be licensed in the State of Washington.

Time for completion of the work is limited to 50 working days. Engineer’s estimated range for this project is $650,000 to $750,000.

No bidder may withdraw his proposal after the hours set for the opening thereof, or before award of contract unless said award is delayed for a period exceeding forty-five (45) days. The Town shall have the right to reject any or all bids not accompanied by bid security or data required by the bidding document or a bid in any way incomplete or irregular.

The Town of Winthrop is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (Small, minority and women-owned businesses) are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on the project shall be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates.

This project is partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program with federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. DWSRF requirements and provisions must be met by general contractors and all subcontractors.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Amendment of Winthrop Municipal Code Chapters 15.08 and 17.08

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Winthrop Planning Commission is considering amendments to Winthrop Municipal Code Chapter 15.08, Western Theme Exterior Construction Standards, and Chapter 17.08, Definitions (Zoning Code). The proposed amendments include the following: consideration of proposed amendments to the Westernization Code, developed by the Westernization Architectural Committee; and a proposal to amend the definition of overnight rentals in the zoning code. The proposed amendments apply as specified in WMC within the incorporated limits of the Town of Winthrop, Township 34, Range 21, parts of Sections 2 and 11.

Public Hearing: The Winthrop Planning Commission will hold an open record public hearing on the proposed amendments on Tuesday, January 10, 2016 at 6:05 pm, at the Winthrop Auditorium, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop, Washington. The hearing will be conducted in accord with WMC Chapter 19.10. Any person desiring to present written or oral testimony may do so at the hearing, and by doing so shall have standing as a party of record. Any person requiring assistance to access the hearing is urged to contact Town Hall at least 24 hours in advance.

Information available: Persons wishing to view the proposed amendments or receive a notice on the action taken may contact Winthrop Town Hall, 206 Riverside Ave. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Pursuant to WMC 19.06.040, a staff report will be available seven days prior to the public hearing. For further information contact Rocklynn Culp at (509) 996-2320.

SEPA Determination: The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. This Determination of Nonsignificance is issued under 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 15 days from the date of this notice.

Comments: Written comments may be submitted in advance of the public hearing. Comments or requests for notice should be submitted to the Town Planner, Town of Winthrop, PO Box 459, Winthrop, WA 98862, or by email to planner@townofwinthrop.com.

This notice is given pursuant to Winthrop Municipal Code Chapter 19.06. DATED: December 19, 2016. Rocklynn Culp, Town Planner.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 689

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted its Ordinance No. 689, which in summary, sets the salary of the Town Clerk/Treasurer and amending portions of Chapter 2.12 of the Winthrop Municipal Code.

Said ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2016.

Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk, Town of Winthrop, Washington.

Notice of Special Election

Okanogan County, State of Washington

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Special Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.

Bridgeport School District #75 – Proposition 1 – Bonds to Expand and Renovate School Facilities

Okanogan School District #105 – Proposition 1 -Buildings, Grounds, and Sports/PE Fields General Obligation Bonds

Tonasket School District #404 – Proposition 1 – Bonds to Improve and Expand School Facilities

Okanogan County Fire Protection District #6 – Proposition 1- Annexation of the Town of Winthrop

Town of Winthrop – Proposition 1 – Annexation into Fire Protection District #6

The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is January 16, 2017. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including February 6, 2017.

You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.

Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM January 27 – February 13, 2017

On Election Day only, February 14, 2017, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Drop boxes are in 3 locations around the county.

Tonasket – Tonasket City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak – Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Twisp – City Hall/118 S Glover St, Twisp

Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day

Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.

Ballots require sufficient first class postage and must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.

For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.

vote.wa.gov/okanogan

myvote.wa.gov,

Local newspaper, radio, and TV

www.pdc.wa.gov

Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots. Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election.

This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.

Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 16th day of December, 2016.

Laurie Thomas, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections

By Mila M Jury, Chief Deputy and Certified Election Administrator.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest

and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H.

PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA

MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;

OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4

SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,

Judgment Debtors:

A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises

(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

The Noxious Weed Board will conduct their monthly weed board meeting beginning at 4:00 PM at the Okanogan County Commissioners Hearing Room, in the Virginia Grainger building,

123 Fifth Avenue North. The public is encouraged to attend. Meetings will be held the following dates;

Board Meeting Schedule – 2017

January 25

February 22

March 22

April 26

May 24

June 28

July 26

August 23

September 27

October 25, public hearing regarding assessment. Regular board meeting to follow.

November 15, public hearing regarding adoption of state weed list. Regular board meeting to follow.

December 20

Meetings are subject to change of location.

Okanogan County Notice of Final Decision

Project: Exempt Segregation – Parcel 3726064002

Proponent: Richard McLean

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 24, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County Notice of Final Decision

Project: Exempt Segregation – Parcel 3322232002

Proponent: Hank & Judy Konrad

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 24, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County Notice of Final Decision

Project: Exempt Segregation – Parcel 3322254001

Proponent: Hank & Judy Konrad

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 24, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 9100000900 & 9100062301)

Proponent: Jeffery & Nadine Cysewski

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 24, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County Notice of Final Decision

Project: Public Purpose Segregation – Parcel 9935250670

Proponent: Nihla Lowden & Okanogan Irrigation District

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 24, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

