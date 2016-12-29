You can round out 2016 with entertainment options through the last day of the year and beyond. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Dec. 28: Pianist Lynette Westendorf and Friends in a free performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby, presented by Cascadia Music. For information, call 997 – 0222.

Dec. 29: Maggie Coon, Lynette Westendorf, and members of the Cascadia Chorale in a free performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby, presented by Cascadia Music. For information, call 997‑0222.

Dec. 30: Kris Borgias plays acoustic guitar in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby. The free performance begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 996 – 2211.

Dec. 31: Local pianist Michael Brady will perform his new solo presentation, “A ‘Recital-Lecture,’ the Subject Being Chopin” at The Merc Playhouse in Twisp, beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. For information, call 996‑5002.

Dec. 31: The Last Outlaws perform at Sun Mountain Lodge, from 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 996 – 2211.

Dec. 31: Rico Stover and Joe Marver at Twisp River Suites, 5 – 7 p.m. Call 997‑0100 for reservations.

Dec. 31: “Let’s Dance” party with music by Rocket and guests, for all ages, at Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, 8 p.m. – midnight. The event is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 997‑2926.

Jan. 1: Pipestone Music School student Keeley Brooks will present a free violin recital at 2 p.m. at The Merc Playhouse in Twisp. She will play a variety of pieces, ranging from Bach and Borowski to Massenet, accompanied by Nancy Acheson and with a special performance by the Papillion Quartet.

Jan 3: Movie night at Confluence Gallery, Twisp, featuring “Brooklyn Boheme” — an intimate portrait of the black arts movement that exploded in Fort Greene from the mid-1980s through the 1990s as told by writer, historian and Brooklyn resident Nelson George. Admission is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 997 – 2787.