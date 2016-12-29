Well, after a busy night with the family on Christmas Eve and a big dinner with the Methow Valley Snowmobile Association doing all the work, and the Christmas Sale behind me for the year, I am content to eat pie and ice cream for supper and be lazy. Hope everyone had a good Christmas. I saw a lot of friends and family at the dinner. It was great to get to visit with people you don’t get to see to often.

No meal until Thursday this week, then Friday is the gift basket door prize day.

Well, start thinking of all the New Year’s resolutions you can make and then break within the month,

We had a wonderful Christmas party last Thursday with Santa, the gift exchange and a great lunch of prime rib. If you didn’t come, you missed all the fun.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The Senior Center is–located next to the–Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1 – 800 – 635‑4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, DEC. 29: Chicken cacciatore, wild rice, Italian vegetables, grapes, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30: Country fried steak, potatoes and gravy, trio vegetables, tossed vegetable salad, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll, dessert.