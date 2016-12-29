Lookin’ for a place to park that big wagon, pardner?

Not to worry. The Town of Winthrop has got ya covered.

Winthrop will soon be replacing some plain blue road signs — directing RV drivers and people pulling big trailers to the spacious parking lot at the Winthrop Barn — with Westernized versions. The new signs include old-fashioned typography.

The new signage is part of an effort by the town and the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce to get rid of as much sign clutter as possible, and to improve the appearance of the signs that must remain.

The RV direction signs are being painted by local artist Donna Keyser, and have been approved by the town’s Westernization Design Review Board.

Kristen Smith, marketing director for the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce, told the town council last week that the new signs will replace five existing signs. “The only change is that they are Westernized,” she said.