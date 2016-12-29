By Don Nelson

The Caribou Trail League’s Omak Pioneers, a division 1A team, used its quickness and height to beat the Liberty Bell High School boys’ basketball squad, 74-28, on the Mountain Lions’ home court last Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Omak had already beaten two pretty good Central Washington 2B teams, Tonasket and Manson, earlier in the season.

The Pioneers jumped out to 21-4 first period lead and extended it to 37-12 at halftime. Omak had an enormous third quarter performance, putting up 28 points to Liberty Bell’s seven. The teams played evenly in the final quarter.

Leif Portman-Bown (seven points and seven rebounds) and Carter Dornfeld (seven points and three rebounds) led the Mountain Lions on offense. Enrique Whites added five points and five rebounds. Whites and Brendan Saling canned three-pointers.

The Mountain Lions, 0-7 for the season, faced Cascade High School in Leavenworth on Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the Cascade Holiday Tourney. Liberty Bell also was scheduled to play on Wednesday (Dec. 28), with the opponent to be determined by outcome of Tuesday’s games. The Mountain Lions will visit Manson on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and host Tonasket next Thursday (Jan. 5).

Omak 74, Liberty Bell 28

Omak 21 16 28 9 74

Liberty Bell 4 8 7 9 28

pts rbs steals assists

Corydon Goodman 0 0 2 0

Brendan Saling 3 0 1 0

Owen Hevly 0 0 0 0

Enrique Whites 5 5 0 1

Carter Dornfeld 7 3 2 1

Leif Portman-Bown 7 7 0 1

Carson Gunnip-Hunter 2 2 1 0

Cash McClane 0 1 0 0

Simon Studen 2 1 1 0

Zane Herrera 2 4 1 1

JV: Omak 73, Liberty Bell 27 (Owen Hevly 9, Jude Klemmeck 6, Simon Studen 5, Brayden White 5, Forest Rickabaugh 2)