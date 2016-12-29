By Mandi Donohue

Only a few days past winter solstice and a few days before New Year’s Eve, a time of endings and beginnings, I thought it might be a good week for some contemplation.

I went in early to work on Saturday, so I could leave for a couple of hours for a Christmas Eve service. I went back and did an overnight shift until 6 a.m. When I got home, foggy and exhausted, with a messy kitchen and nothing for breakfast, I wasn’t really sure what to do with myself.

I thought about the previous year. We had our tree up right after Thanksgiving. The house was decorated, everything was wrapped. My father’s daughter, I planned an “all-out” breakfast for us and was tired, but on top of it. We had goofy outfits to wear and just really enjoyed the day.

This year couldn’t have been more different.

For the sake of sanity, schedules and self-care, we put up our mini-tree a week before Christmas. We didn’t decorate the rest of the house. I wrapped my gifts on Christmas Eve. There was no special Christmas breakfast. I wasn’t excited about anything I gave Lliam. I was in such a fog and feeling slightly “barfy,” I wondered if I’d even remember the day. I resented that. For a split second I thought, “Can this be over yet? This is the worst Christmas. We’ll do it right next year.”

Don’t worry, the thought shocked me. Not only was it entirely dismal and a middle finger to gratitude, but I am the most Christmasy elf on the shelf — what happened? People say that life is a series of moments. Well, what if there are no perfect moments? What if it is a blur? A drunken fuzz? Waterlogged? I took a deep breath and literally asked myself why this year’s Christmas was special. After a bit of pondering, I finally concluded that Christmas gets to be special … just because it is.

If it wasn’t about a perfect moment, then I guess it is about regular, boring, ordinary moments? What makes those special? It is about connecting with my honey. It is our presence, what we bring to it through our existence. Recognizing the moment for the sake of itself. It also occurred to me that we have the choice to make the moment. I decide.

With swearing feet, I resolutely got up and made the worst pancakes I have ever made in my life — and I can make a pancake! No fancy crème fraiche topping, no fruit compote. They were hard and dry, and looked like thick, stale naan. I laughed because the catastrophes just continued — and I was suddenly finding joy in this running theme. I brushed our naan-cakes with melted butter for softening, thought some bourbon might help that along and just poured eggnog on the top. They were edible. Later, I read on Facebook about poor Geva McAdow’s family, baby included, being on the bathroom floor for their entire Christmas with a stomach bug. They’re all good now but really puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?

As we head past solstice and into New Year’s, I hope you’ll join me in honoring the ease and the challenges of 2016. It’s so easy to forget what we’ve been through and even easier to overlook our patterns and growth. I’ve read on my favorite “hippy dippy” website, www.powerpath.com, that it’s important to anchor what you’re currently transitioning into — whether it’s a mental practice or a new relationship. Ground what feels good. It is a great time to be seduced by inspiration, creativity, growth and hope. Everything is possible. We decide 2017.

Happy New Year, Methow Valley!

