By Don Nelson

The Liberty Bell High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep the visiting Omak Pioneers in check as the Lady Lions lost, 78-46, on their home court on Dec. 20.

Liberty Bell coach Ed Smith cited what he called subpar efforts on both ends of the court in the first half. He said the Lady Lions’ offense improved in the second half, but not enough to catch up with division 1A Omak.

Senior Lauren Fitzmaurice topped the Liberty Bell scoring column with 14 points, followed by junior Katie Laubanauskas with 12. Carlynn Treise added seven points including a three-pointer, Amana Dwinell five, Tommie Ochoa four and Lauren Ochoa two.

The Lady Lions, 4-3 for the season, faced Cascade High School in Leavenworth on Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the Cascade Holiday Tourney. Liberty Bell also was scheduled to play on Wednesday (Dec. 28), with the opponent to be determined by outcome of Tuesday’s games. The Lady Lions will visit Manson on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and host Tonasket next Thursday (Jan. 5).

At a little less than the halfway point of the season, the Lady Lions are within one victory of matching their win total for the 2015-16 season.

JV: Omak 56, Liberty Bell 10 (Lillian Cooley 4, Jenna Miller 4, Hannah Bakke 2)