Nancy Ann March, 63, of Twisp, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 20, 2016, after a long illness. She was comforted in her final hours by her caregiver, Gaby; Frontier Home Health Care and Hospice nurses Justin and Anita; and long-time friends Shelly Hatzenbeler and Sharon Ellinger of Twisp.

Nancy was born on Aug. 25, 1953, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur (Bill) March and her mother, Alice Davis. Surviving Nancy are her sister, Gail (Michael) Berford of southern California, her aunt, Cara Lee Davis of South Dakota, cousin Laura, also of South Dakota, and a number of other Davis relatives. She is also survived by her beloved companion dog, Trixie.

Before moving to Twisp, Nancy lived in Butte, Montana, Bullhead City, Arizona, and the San Francisco Bay area. While attending junior high school in Mountain View, California, Nancy met life-long friend, Karan Hatzenbeler, and immediately became a member of the Karan’s family. She leaves behind many good friends in the Methow Valley, including “adoptive” mom, Bonnie Hatzenbeler, as well as many other dear friends, throughout the country.

Nancy was known for her kindness and generosity to all. She never met a stranger and she had a heart as big as the sky. Nancy was an excellent cook, and she was known to feed, house or give a comforting word and a place to rest, to anyone in need.

Nancy’s friends and family are very grateful to Frontier Home Health Care, and all of those who cared for her and worked so hard to make sure that she was able to die at home, with her dear Trixie, nearby.

In a final act of generosity, Nancy made arrangements to donate her body to medical science. Per her request, there will be no services.