Confluence Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Fresh — A Collection of Contemporary Abstraction,” on Jan. 14.

Also opening that day is a solo exhibit by Chelan artist Gene Barkley, “Into Living Color,” in the community gallery.

Both exhibits run through Feb. 19. There will be an opening day reception from 4–8 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the gallery in Twisp.

For “Fresh,” exhibit curators Vern White and Joanne Marracci sought abstract works from some of the best local and regional artists working in this genre and invited a number of representational artists to participate as well, according to a Confluence press release.

Barkley is a pointillist, a painter who applies small strokes or dots of color to a surface so that from a distance they blend together.

French painter Georges Seurat is credited with founding the technique of pointillism. Some of Barkley’s paintings and drawings take over 100 hours to complete. His works are shown at galleries around the country.

After settling in Manson, Gene and his partner opened Wapato Studio Gallery and for 10 years represented important local artists.

For more information, call 997 – 2787.