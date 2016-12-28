Early morning risers, this is for you: DropZone Coffee, located in the former Libke Insurance building on Highway 20 in Twisp, is now open from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

For now, drip coffee (no espresso drinks), tea, cocoa, cider and baked goods are being offered; payment is by donation only, according to co-owner Dennis Brown. He said that plans call for the shop to eventually be open seven days a week with regular hours of 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., and also open some evenings for barbecues.

When a kitchen is completed in the spring of 2017, DropZone will offer hamburgers, sack lunches for hunters, and other food items, Brown said. There will be indoor and outdoor seating. No alcohol will be served. “We want it to be a family restaurant,” Brown said.

“It’s a good place to take a break” for people who go to work early, Brown said.

The shop, which opened Dec. 1, is located at 502 Methow Valley Highway, across from Hank’s Harvest Foods.