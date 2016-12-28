By Ann McCreary

Firefighters from Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded to a Christmas Day fire in a house on Sky Ranch Road, west of Twisp.

A fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. in the attic of the house at 21 Sky Ranch Road. All available firefighters from the Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama stations responded.

When the first firefighters arrived they found “a fully involved second story and flames showing on the first floor,” said Keith Comstock, a division chief with Fire District 6.

Aero Methow Rescue Service responded, and a sheriff’s deputy was also called to the scene because “the homeowner was interfering with firefighters,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers, referring to a report from Sheriff’s Deputy Laura Wright.

Wright said that when she arrived the homeowner, a 77-year-old man, “had calmed down and was being treated in the ambulance.”

Comstock said occupants of the house were an older couple and a couple of dogs. The Red Cross responded to help the residents.

Access to the house was a challenge because of the steep and winding snowy roads in the housing development, Comstock said.

“We responded with four-wheel drive urban interface trucks,” he said. Because they are smaller than regular pumper trucks, firefighters had to shuttle back to Twisp to refill with water. He said firefighters were also able to “get a couple of water tenders up in that area.”

Firefighters had to haul hoses up the steep driveway to the house because there wasn’t room at the top for the trucks, Comstock said.

Firefighters also had to contend with very icy and cold conditions while fighting the fire. “We specifically train for winter conditions,” he said.

The fire sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen from far away.

Comstock said the house appeared to have sustained significant damage: “It looks like … pretty much a total loss.” He said he did not know what started the blaze.

About 20 firefighters responded and many were on the scene until almost 6 p.m., Comstock said. “A lot of guys didn’t get back home until 8 o’clock.”

Comstock said the Christmas holiday seems to produce a fire or accident almost every year.

“We rarely get a year off on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. We brace for it, we expect it,” he said.