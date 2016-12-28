The Methow Valley News has learned of the death last week of long-time Methow Valley resident Brad Pinkerton, who was well known as a sign-painter, virtuoso musician and event organizer.

Pinkerton was a prodigious painter of local public signage. Much of the commercial signage in Winthrop was created by Pinkerton, in classic typographical style compatible with the town’s Westernization theme. One of his last works was the sign for the new Confluence Park in downtown Winthrop.

Pinkerton was also widely appreciated for his extraordinary musicianship. He played singly or in a variety of combos in the valley.

And Pinkerton was the founder of the North Cascades Old Time Fiddlers Contest, which he organized for more than a decade before leaving the valley for a time a few years back. You can find photos and information about the contest on its Facebook page.

The News had not received an obituary by press time this week.

Steve Mitchell, co-owner of Rocking Horse Bakery in Winthrop — where Pinkerton often performed — said the bakery will host a memorial event at a date and time to be announced. The bakery building was once Pinkerton’s sign shop.