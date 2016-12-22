By Ann McCreary

A Seattle woman who suffered an apparent cardiac incident on a ski trail last weekend during sub-freezing temperatures was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The 60-year-old woman collapsed during a Nordic ski training camp on Saturday (Dec. 17) on the Little Wolf Creek trail, part of the Sun Mountain trail system.

Aero Methow Rescue Service responded to a reported cardiac arrest at 2:51 p.m., said Cindy Button, Aero Methow director of services.

Aero Methow called for a Life Flight helicopter to respond, which is standard procedure in cases of a suspected cardiac arrest, Button said.

Button said there were people who had medical training with the woman when she collapsed, and they provided CPR until Aero Methow arrived. Other people removed their own ski clothing to help keep the woman warm in the frigid temperatures, Button said.

“It was really cold, in the single digits. They did a good job taking care of her,” she said. The woman had regained consciousness when paramedics arrived, Button said.

Aero Methow brought an all-terrain vehicle to evacuate the woman from the ski trail.

“Our highest priority was to get her out of that environment,” Button said.

Fortunately the weather was clear and the Life Flight helicopter was able to land at an overflow parking area near the Chickadee trailhead and bring the patient on board.

“From the time to the call to the helicopter leaving was just an hour. It went really well considering the helicopter was available, the weather was good, and landing was available nearby,” Button said.