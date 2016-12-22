The Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation will host its annual ski rodeo — featuring Nordic events for all ages at several distances — next Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the Winthrop Town Trailhead.

Races will be offered at 1, 2.5, 5 and 10 kilometers. New this year is a three-by-1K relay race, and an obstacle course with challenging bumps and jumps promised.

Both the relay and obstacle course entries are included with the race fee for participants in the mass start events, or $5 for all others. Relay teams will be put together by the organizing committee on the day of the race.

This year’s rodeo is also part of the Washington Cup, a series of races throughout the Northwest for young competitors to develop their skiing and racing skills independent of the Junior National qualifying circuit. Athletes from around the region will compete for points toward the season-ending finale races in March.

Online advance registration at methowvalleynordic.com/event/rodeo-2016 is encouraged. Registration fees are $20 for those 20 and older; $10 for ages 8–19; and free for those under age 8. Cost for online registration goes up $5 on Dec. 26, and closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. A 20 percent discount is available for households with four or more skiers.

Day-of-race registration will be available for $10 above the early price, from 8–9 a.m. Bib pick-up is 8–9:15 a.m. in the Winthrop Rink building. A Methow Trails pass is required to participate.

The schedule: