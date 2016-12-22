There was a mistake in last week’s article. Our last day is Thursday (Dec. 22). That is the day we have a special dinner of prime rib and Santa will pass out the goody bags. Also, we will have a gift exchange after lunch so bring a small gift if you would like to join in.

The Christmas Sale is coming to an end and everything is free now. Come in and check it out — there are still quite a few nice things left. It was a great sale — lots of hours of work but also lots of fun.

Soren Vinton was the winner of the children’s raffle. He got the U.S. quarter collection. Congratulations.

Have a wonderful Christmas and don’t forget the free dinner at the community center that the Methow Valley Snowmobile Association is putting on again on Christmas Day from noon to 3 p.m. It’s always wonderful food. You can go home and take a nap — no clean-up.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, DEC. 22: Special holiday dinner.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23: Closed.

MONDAY, DEC. 26: Closed.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29: Chicken cacciatore, wild rice, Italian vegetables, grapes, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30: Country fried steak, potatoes and gravy, trio vegetables, tossed vegetable salad, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll, dessert.