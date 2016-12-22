Ten members of the Methow Valley Nordic Team (MVNT) headed to Rossland, B.C., last weekend for a three-day mini tour at the Black Jack ski area – where it was even colder than in the Methow Valley.

“Thankfully the weather stayed just warm enough and the skiers were able to compete as planned all three days,” team director Leslie Hall reported.

“The courses in Rossland are challenging, with long steep climbs and precipitous downhills,” Hall said.

Friday morning was an individual start skate race ranging from 2.5 kilometers to 10K. The open classes competed first with former MVNT skier Ella Hall vying for honors in the competitive women’s 10K competition. She finished 21st in the Open class (8th Junior Woman).

Taya DeLong was up next, skiing the arduous 5K loop. She placed 11th in the Junior Girl’s class (16-17 year-olds). The Juvenile skiers (14-15 year-olds) followed on the 5K loop that several called “the toughest 5K there is.” Walker Hall won the boys’ race, followed by Travis Grialou in fourth, Emerson Worrell in seventh and Ian DeLong in 12th.

The Juvenile girls had their hands full with Novie McCabe in the field and she continued her strong skiing, with the fastest time for all girls skiing the 5K course, winning the Juvenile class. Lindsay Worrell challenged herself with a longer race and placed 10th in the Juvenile girls’ race. Jori Grialou was the lone Midget racer, placing third in the competitive 2.5K race.

Saturday morning was no warmer but the organizers had planned a 9:30 a.m. start, Hall reported. The open skiers had to brave the morning cold preparing for the skate sprint. Ella Hall and former Methow Valley resident Maya Seckinger competed in the Junior Women’s class. Seckinger skied a strong qualifier to win, with Ella Hall placing fourth. Seckinger won all of her heats as well as the Junior Women’s final. Ella Hall placed third in the final.

Taya DeLong also competed in a sprint competition. She made it through three rounds and placed eighth by coming in second in the B final in the Junior Girls’ class.

The rest of the team raced short skate mass start races, two laps of the 1.4K sprint course for a total of 2.8K. Walker Hall finished second in the Juvenile boys, with Travis Grialou in fifth, Ian DeLong in 13th and Emerson Worrell in 15th.

Novie McCabe again won the Juvenile girls’ race decisively. Lindsay Worrell placed 13th.

Classic technique was on the agenda on Sunday morning. The Junior Women again raced the tough 10K (two laps on the 5K course) with Ella Hall having a solid race for sixth place. Taya DeLong took on the 5K in a mass start classic race. She finished seventh in the Junior Girls’ race.

The Midgets had some great results: Liv Aspholm took first in the 3.3K classic mass start, and Jori Grialou sixth. The Juvenile skiers raced two laps of the 3.3K for a challenging 6.6K course, with Walker Hall placing fourth, followed closely by Travis Grialou in sixth, Emerson Worrell in seventh and Ian DeLong in 12th.

Novie McCabe skied a strong race (she would have placed seventh in the boys race) to win the Juvenile girls’ race, with Lindsay Worrell finishing in 10th.

The Ski Rodeo is the next team event, scheduled at the Winthrop Town Trailhead on Dec. 28. Information can be found at methowvalleynordic.com/event/rodeo-2016.