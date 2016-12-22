Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 14

POWER OUTAGE: A power outage was reported in parts of the Methow Valley.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at Highway 153 and Benson Creek Drive, Twisp.

Dec. 15

CIVIL MATTER: Caller on Littell Road, Mazama, reported that their ex-spouse was still getting the caller’s mail, opening it and refusing to return it.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Caller reported that the driver of a pickup truck was behaving suspiciously.

Dec. 16

INTOXICATION: A possibly intoxicated driver of a semi rig was reported on Highway 20, Winthrop, and was seen carrying around a large beer.

INTOXICATION: A person was reported passed out in their vehicle on North Methow Valley Highway, Twisp.

Dec. 17

ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 20, Twisp.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported at a location on Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop.

BURGLARY ALARM: A burglary alarm was reported at a location on Prospect Road, Winthrop.

EMERGENCY MEDICAL: A person was reported in need of CPR at the Chickadee Trailhead, Sun Mountain.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Lost River Road west of Mazama.

Dec. 18

ACCIDENT: It was reported that a vehicle slid off the road at Twisp River Road and Elbow Coulee Road.

VEHICLE PROWL: Several items were taken from a vehicle that had been involved in an accident at Twisp River Road and Elbow Coulee Road, before a tow truck could get to the vehicle.

ASSAULT: Caller on North Methow Valley Highway, Twisp, reported that another person had kicked the caller in the back of the head while the caller was driving.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Old Twisp Highway.

DOMESTIC: A domestic dispute was reported at a location on Barnaby Road, Winthrop, where one of the occupants was under house arrest.

Twisp Police Department

Dec. 13

HARASSMENT: A harassment incident was reported on Magers Street.

Dec. 14

VEHICLE PROWL: A vehicle prowl was reported on Hughes Lane.

Dec. 18

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Caller reported an ice dam on the Twisp River.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Dec. 12

DISORDERLY: It was reported that a person who was clearly intoxicated was trying to start their car on Riverside Avenue, and the passenger was intoxicated too. A friend drove them both home.

Okanogan County Superior Court

Sherrie Ann Lovette, 60, Winthrop, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to residential burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. Lovette was sentenced Oct. 11 to six months of electronic home monitoring and fined $600 for the April 23, 2015, crimes.

Marc Allen Layne Jefferson, 25, Winthrop, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to second-degree possession of stolen property. The crime occurred July 3, 2015. In a second case, Jefferson pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to possession of a controlled substance. That crime occurred Sept. 9, 2015. In a third case, Jefferson pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to possession of an explosive without a license (lesser included charge to possession of a bomb or explosive with intent to use for unlawful purposes), and possession of a controlled substance. Those crimes occurred July 29, 2014. In a fourth case, Jefferson pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft. Those crimes occurred Jan. 1, 2015. In a fifth case, Jefferson pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to possession of an explosive without a license (lesser included charge to possession of a bomb or explosive device with intent to use for unlawful purposes) and possession of a controlled substance. Those crimes occurred Sept. 19, 2014. The court dismissed three additional charges: possession of a bomb or explosive device with intent to use for unlawful purposes. Jefferson was sentenced to a total of 25.5 months (2.3 years) in prison and fined a total of $5,321.

Tina Meria LeDuc-Lane, 35, Winthrop, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to possession of a controlled substance. The crime occurred Sept. 9, 2015. In a second case, LeDuc-Lane pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. Those crimes occurred Oct. 1, 2015. In that case, the court dismissed an additional second-degree theft charge. In a third case, LeDuc-Lane pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to third-degree assault (criminal negligence) (lesser included to second-degree assault [with a deadly weapon]). That crime occurred Aug. 16. LeDuc-Lane was sentenced to 13 months in prison and fined a total of $3,460.50.

Stuart Adam Grim, 30, Twisp, pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes occurred May 9 and June 10, 2014. The court dismissed a first-degree trafficking in stolen property charge. In a second case, Grim pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. That crime occurred May 18, 2015. In a third case, Grim pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to second-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Those crimes occurred June 1, 2014. In that case, the court dismissed additional charges of second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and use of drug paraphernalia. In a fourth case, Grim pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a stolen motor vehicle. That crime occurred April 13, 2015. In a fifth case, Grim pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to possession of a weapon by a person serving a sentence in a local correctional institution. That crime occurred April 17. Grim was sentenced to 53.5 months (4.5 years) in prison and fined a total of $5,310.50.

The court found probable cause to charge Laura Lee Munson, 49, Winthrop, with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 25.

Okanogan County District Court

Michelle Marie Casady, 46, Twisp, had a third-degree driving with license suspended charge dismissed.

Wilder Ezrah Clay, 18, Winthrop, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.

Michael Duane Holm, 65, Twisp, had a driving under the influence charge dismissed. Holm was fined $1,450.

Charles Robert Long, 52, Twisp, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.

Nicholas Joseph McCants, 24, Twisp, guilty of fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting (domestic violence) and third-degree driving with license suspended. McCants was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,344.

William Roy Snook, 70, Carlton, had two fourth-degree assault charges dismissed.

Anya Christine Webb, 37, Twisp, had a reckless endangerment charge dismissed. Webb was fined $200.

Rachel Marie Farmer, 21, Twisp, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Farmer received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $833.

Marc Alan Layne Jefferson, 25, Winthrop, had three charges dismissed: second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree driving while license suspended and third-degree theft.

Laurel Christie Longdo, 32, Twisp, guilty of first-degree negligent driving. Longdo received a 90-day suspended sentence and fined $613.

Anthony Joseph Reggiatore, 28, Winthrop, guilty of first-degree driving while license suspended. The court dismissed a charge: allowing an unauthorized person to drive. Reggiatore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended, and fined $426.

Robert Edward Wilkinson, 62, Twisp, guilty of third-degree driving while license suspended. Wilkinson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 82 days suspended, and fined $403.