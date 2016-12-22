Methow Trails announced this week that it has received a donation of a commercially zoned parcel of land, located in the Mazama core adjacent to the recently expanded Corral Trailhead, from Bill Percich and Monica Van Appel-Percich.

“The Methow Valley has held a very special place in our hearts for over 25 years now. We feel very grateful and fortunate to be able to give back. We hope that this donation will in some small way help to support the future of the Methow Valley Trail system and local community,” Van Appel-Percich said in a press release.

“While we maintain many trails with over 175 different agreements with landowners, this is the first parcel of land the organization has actually been gifted,” Methow Trails Executive Director James DeSalvo said. “We are thrilled to have community members like Bill and Monica thinking about giving land, especially in such immediate proximity to a trailhead.”

Methow Trails has no immediate plans to develop the parcel but is considering future amenities that would complement the improvements to the Corral Trailhead in Mazama, according to the press release. Along with the donation of the parcel of land, Methow Trails will gain access to 11 additional parking spaces as extra capacity to the community trailhead. A 2015 economic analysis of the trail network shows that recreation user days have been expanding annually by 12 percent per year, on average, over the last 10 years.

Improvements to the immediate area have been steadily progressing over the last year with the burial of overhead powerlines (thanks to funding from Bill Pope, Art Gresh, Steve and Kristen Devin and the Mazama Community Club). Later this spring the CenturyLink building will also be removed from the Goat Creek Road and Lost River Road intersection.