By Mandi Donohue

Yes, Missi Smith. There is a Santa Claus. After ads placed in the “Lost and Found” section of the Methow Valley News, after countless radio spots galore, the adult gift stolen from you at last year’s white elephant party has been returned.

When I asked the jolly elves of this valley to manifest a Christmas miracle a couple of weeks back, I had no idea what their hearts were collectively going to do for you. Oh yes, the spirit of Santa is alive and well in Lost River! He exists as certainly as Manhattans and Old Schoolhouse brews exist, and you know that those abound and give your parties the highest amusement and joy.

Alas, how dreary the world would be without Santa! It would be as dreary as if there were no gracious white elephant party hosts dressed as adorable leg lamps. There would be no potato chili bars, no terrorized, childlike gift stealing, no Sunday morning breakfasts to make tolerable a “morning-after” existence.

Just remember, when your little friends can’t believe and lose spirit, remind them that the most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can “un-see.” I will always remember what I can’t “un-see” from last Saturday’s white elephant party. Not today or a thousand years from now. Nay, 10 times 10,000 years from now. Yes, Missi Smith, there is a Santa Claus and he will continue to make glad the childlike hearts of adults at least one night a year in Lost River, much in thanks to you and Larry.

The entire valley has been full of holiday events this week! I took the night off from work and got to go to the holiday concert at the Methow Valley Community Center. I’ve been fum, fum, fum-ing and jing, jing, jingling ever since! It was also a treat to see neighbors that I didn’t realize had musical instruments, up on stage, playing with the Pipestone Orchestra. I got to see Santa at the Freestone Inn! Reindeer antlers were handed out for all the kiddos, banana and apple bread French toast was devoured and Santa and Mrs. Claus (huge Seahawks fans, by the way) gave out gifts to each child.

It was a Christmas miracle indeed, the number of people that squeezed into the Mazama Store on Sunday for the Christmas at the Very End of the Road celebration! This event seems to grow and grow each year. I think that’s a huge testament to the scrumptious goodies cranked out by the bakery staff but even more so, the community created by Rick and Missy LeDuc.

Having been a part of that team in the past, I can honestly say it is a ton of work and a true labor of love for all involved. So please be sure to bestow lots of gratitude on them and the staff, and find a way to support our local vendors with just a few days left! Hopefully, a good chunk of money was raised for The Cove as well. And a big “welcome home” to Sylvie LeDuc! For more community spirit, you can join Cabell Tennis for Christmas Eve carols, prayers and communion at the Mazama Community Club at 4 p.m.

Finally, this week I also wanted to mention something that I forget due to the hustle and bustle of the season. While we’re celebrating, it’s important to remember that this time of year is hard for so many. I had a grandfather who died on Christmas. I was so little, I never really think about it personally. I forget, however, that death and loss linger, and for my grandmother and my mom, this must cross their minds every year. Some folks are alone and enjoy it that way. Some folks are alone and feel it as a harsh reality from the tips of their toes. Some folks are alone for the first time — maybe a bad break-up or a recent divorce. Sometimes just leaving the house can feel scary, working up the courage to be brave can feel impossible.

There are lots of reasons to be kind to those around us but let’s be sure we’re checking in with our neighbors. It is not about pity but about reminding ourselves to celebrate what we still have, with those still around us. Despite the darkness, there is still so much to celebrate. We have so very much to share!

Merry Christmas, Methow Valley community!

