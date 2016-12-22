By Don Nelson

Two home-court wins — one a dramatic come-from-behind victory against Oroville, the other by 21 points over Soap Lake — put the Liberty Bell High School girls’ basketball team near the top of the Central Washington 2B league standings.

At 4-1 in league play (4-2 on the season), the Lady Lions were in third place behind Brewster and Tonasket (both unbeaten) going into another home game against Omak of the Caribou Trail League on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Against Oroville on Dec. 13, the Lady Lions dominated the first and fourth quarters but sandwiched those around two quarters of often-sloppy play to let the Hornets stay close before recovering for a 41-39 win.

Aggressive defense and several steals helped Liberty Bell to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions were the ones committing turnovers and not hitting shots. Coach Ed Smith tried several different lineup combinations, but the Lady Lions went into the halftime break trailing, 20-16.

It got worse before it got better. Liberty Bell didn’t score for the first three minutes of the third quarter while Oroville built its lead and finished the quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to go up by 34-24.

The Lady Lions were still down by seven with five minutes to go when Lauren Ochoa went to work, turning several offensive rebounds into baskets and bringing Liberty Bell back into the game. Meanwhile, the Lady Lions’ defense forced two shot-clock infractions on the tiring Hornets.

Ochoa kept up her scoring rampage with a layup off a steal to put Liberty Bell up, 36-35. Lauren Fitzmaurice answered an Oroville bucket with a three-pointer that gave the Lady Lions a 39-37 lead with a little more than two minutes left. Tommie Ochoa scored a layup to give Liberty Bell a four-point lead that held up.

Lauren Ochoa totaled 16 points for the Lady Lions, followed by Fitzmaurice with 14, Katie Labanauskas with five, Carlynn Treise with four and Tommie Ochoa with two.

Liberty Bell had an easier time of it with a 52-31 win over Soap Lake on Friday (Dec. 16) jumping to an early first-quarter lead. The Eagles got within two points in the second quarter, but Fitzmaurice drained a three pointer that helped Liberty Bell reclaim a 12-point lead it took into the locker room at halftime.

The teams played evenly in the third quarter, but the Lady Lions used a 14-4 fourth quarter advantage to make it a comfortable win.

Lauren Ochoa once again led the scoring with 19 points, followed by Labanauskas with 12, Fitzmaurice with nine, Tommie Ochoa and Haley Bakke with four each, and Carlynn Treise and Amanda Dwinell with two apiece.

Liberty Bell hosted Omak on Tuesday (Dec. 20), and is scheduled to play Cascade High School in Leavenworth at the Cascade Holiday Tourney next Tuesday (Dec. 27) at 3 p.m. The Lady Lions will play on Wednesday (Dec. 28) as well, with their opponent to be determined by the outcome of Tuesday’s games.

Liberty Bell 41, Oroville 39 Oroville 5 15 14 5 39 Liberty Bell 13 3 8 17 41 Liberty Bell 52, Soap Lake 31 Soap Lake 7 8 12 4 31 Liberty Bell 12 15 11 14 52 JV: Liberty Bell 54, Brewster “C” team 8 (Willow Temple 16, Emily Paul 8, Hailey Dammann 8 McKenna Ott 6, Hannah Bakke 4, Ali Palm 4, Lillian Cooley 4, A’Leigh Priest 2, Ava Mott 2) JV: Soap Lake 25, Liberty Bell 23 (Lillian Cooley 13, Jenna Miller 7, A’Leigh Priest 2, Kelsey Johnson 1)