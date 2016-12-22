Freda Taylor, 95, of Twisp, passed away Dec. 8, 2016, at Harmony House in Brewster. Freda was born on Sept. 6, 1921, to the late Mary and Fred Demmitt. Freda lived her whole life in the Methow Valley, born in Pateros, raising her family in Carlton and later moving to Twisp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Taylor, son Fred Taylor and daughter Janice Taylor Hole, and brothers Gene and Jack Demmitt.

She is survived by her sister Tillie Sailing, son James Taylor, grandchildren Cindy (Larry) Hole Bartlette, Tim Hole, Jessica Taylor, Wes Taylor, Pam Taylor Nelson, Jake Taylor, Carly Taylor, Camelia Taylor; and her many great- and great-great grandchildren.

Freda will be laid to rest in the Beaver Creek Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life in May 2017.

Memorial donations can be made to Regency Harmony House Resident Council in Brewster.

The family would like to thank Norma Balthazor for her love and care of Grandma Taylor. Your love and strength will never be forgotten. You will always be a part of our family. Thank you, Norma, for everything.