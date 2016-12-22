For your planning purposes, here’s a roundup of upcoming holiday events:

• Thursday (Dec. 22): Cookie decorating with Santa Claus at Sun Mountain Lodge, Methow Room. Free; begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 996‑2211.

• Friday (Dec. 23): Open mic with Ben Gilmore at the Methow Valley Ciderhouse in Winthrop. Free; 4 – 9 p.m. For more in formation, call (509) 341‑4354.

• Friday (Dec. 23): Cascadia Music presents a free performance by students from Pipestone School of Music at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby. For information, call 997‑0222.

• Friday (Dec. 23): Wild Mountain Nation performs at the Old Schoolhouse Brewery in Winthrop. Free, begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 996‑3183.

• Saturday (Dec. 24): Cookie decorating with Santa Claus at Sun Mountain Lodge. Free sessions at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call 996‑2211.

• Saturday (Dec. 24): Cascadia Music carolers present a free performance in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby at 5 p.m. For information, call 997‑0222.

• Saturday (Dec. 24): Rico Stover and Joe Marver perform at Twisp River Suites, beginning at 5 p.m. Call 997‑0100 for a free reservation.

• Saturday (Dec. 24): Santa Claus reads “The Night Before Christmas” at Sun Mountain Lodge. The free event begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 996‑2211.

• Sunday (Dec. 25): The Methow Valley Snowmobile Association hosts a free community dinner at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp, from noon to 3 p.m.

• Monday (Dec. 26): Laura Love and Terry Hunt present a free performance in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby at 6:30 p.m., presented by Cascadia Music. For more information, call 997‑0222.

• Tuesday (Dec. 27): The Tamarack String Quartet, presented by Cascadia Music, presents a free performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby. For information, call 997‑0222.

• Dec. 28: Pianist Lynette Westendorf and friends in a free performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby, presented by Cascadia Music. For information, call 997‑0222.

• Dec. 29: Maggie Coon, Lynette Westendorf, and members of the Cascadia Chorale in a free performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Mountain Lodge lobby, presented by Cascadia Music. For information, call 997‑0222.

• Dec. 31: Local pianist Michael Brady will perform his new solo presentation, “A ‘Recital-Lecture,’ the Subject Being Chopin” at The Merc Playhouse in Twisp, beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. For information, call 996‑5002.

• Dec. 31: The Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration, “Let’s Dance,” featuring music by Rocket. The free event will be from 8 p.m. to midnight. All ages are welcome. There will be a no-host bar and snacks available for purchase. For more information, call 997‑2926.

• Dec. 31: The Last Outlaws perform at Sun Mountain Lodge, from 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 996‑2211.