• St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, Twisp: Mass on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.

• Friendship Alliance Church, Winthrop: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• Methow Valley United Methodist Church: “Blue Christmas” service on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day breakfast at 8:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

• Cascade Bible Church, Twisp: Christmas Eve candlelight communion service at 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

• Community Covenant Church, Twisp: Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.; Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• Mazama Community Church: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.; Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, normal services.

• Methow Episcopal: At Friendship Church in Winthrop, Christmas Eve carols at 3:30 p.m., worship service at 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Glenn Schmekel, Methow Valley Ministerial Association.