Photo courtesy of Joshua Schkrohowsky
Marta Schkrohowsky (in red cap) digs in at the West Kelowna races.

The Methow Valley Biathlon Team traveled to West Kelowna, B.C., to compete in two races this past weekend at the Telemark Ski Area. About 100 biathletes competed in a sprint race on Saturday and a pursuit on Sunday, both in cold, challenging conditions, coach Betsy Smith reported.

  • Saturday sprint results: Juveniles 2.5K, Alex Tareski placed fifth hitting three of 10 prone targets, and Thomasin Schkrohowsky placed 11th, hitting two of 10 targets; Midgets 2.5K, Marta Schkrohowsky placed fourth hitting eight of 10 targets; Open/junior girls 4.5K, Zoe Hancock finished second hitting two of 10 targets; Youth men 7.5K, Eli Nielsen placed second hitting five of 10 targets.
  • Sunday pursuit race results: Juveniles 3.4K with prone shooting, Alex Tareski placed third hitting 10 of 15 shots, and Thomasin Schkrohowsky placed 10th, hitting nine of 10 shots; Midgets 2.5K with prone shooting, Marta Schkrohowsky placed third hitting 11 of 15 shots; Open/junior girls 6K with prone shooting, Zoe Hancock placed first hitting 10 of 15 shots; Youth men 10K with prone and standing shooting, Eli Nielsen placed third hitting 12 of 20 shots.

Marta Schkrohowsky won a clean shooting award each day for hitting all five targets on at least one shooting bout.