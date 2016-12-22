The Methow Valley Biathlon Team traveled to West Kelowna, B.C., to compete in two races this past weekend at the Telemark Ski Area. About 100 biathletes competed in a sprint race on Saturday and a pursuit on Sunday, both in cold, challenging conditions, coach Betsy Smith reported.

Saturday sprint results: Juveniles 2.5K, Alex Tareski placed fifth hitting three of 10 prone targets, and Thomasin Schkrohowsky placed 11th, hitting two of 10 targets; Midgets 2.5K, Marta Schkrohowsky placed fourth hitting eight of 10 targets; Open/junior girls 4.5K, Zoe Hancock finished second hitting two of 10 targets; Youth men 7.5K, Eli Nielsen placed second hitting five of 10 targets.

Sunday pursuit race results: Juveniles 3.4K with prone shooting, Alex Tareski placed third hitting 10 of 15 shots, and Thomasin Schkrohowsky placed 10th, hitting nine of 10 shots; Midgets 2.5K with prone shooting, Marta Schkrohowsky placed third hitting 11 of 15 shots; Open/junior girls 6K with prone shooting, Zoe Hancock placed first hitting 10 of 15 shots; Youth men 10K with prone and standing shooting, Eli Nielsen placed third hitting 12 of 20 shots.

Marta Schkrohowsky won a clean shooting award each day for hitting all five targets on at least one shooting bout.