LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to file declaration of candidacy. Notice is hereby given that an election of the Wolf Creek Reclamation district will be held January 4, 2017 for the purpose of electing one (1) member to the board of directors for a term of three (3) years. Any legal district landowner interested in becoming a candidate must be sponsored by ten (10) qualified electors of the district whose signature appear on a petition which shows their intention of becoming a candidate for the position of director. Petition blanks may be obtained from the district secretary. These signed petitions must be filed with the secretary of said district no later than midnight January 2, 2017 in order that the candidate’s name appears on the ballot. Should the secretary receive only one signed petition for director under the amended State Irrigation Statute 87.03.075 and no election is necessary.

Done by the order of the Board of Directors of the Wolf Creek Reclamation District this 12th day of December 2016. Lynn Bovee, Secretary, Wolf Creek Reclamation District.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 14 & 21, 2016.

A poll-site election for a board seat on the Okanogan Conservation District will be held on February 9, 2017 at 1251 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA. Polls will open at 11:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM. Registered voters who reside within the Conservation District boundary are eligible to vote. Candidates must be registered voters residing in the conservation district, and may be required to own land or operate a farm. The candidate filing deadline is January 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM. Election procedures are available at the district office. Absentee ballots are available upon request for eligible voters, but must be requested on or before 3:00 PM on January 19, 2017. Please contact the District office at (509) 422-0855, ext. 107 or at the District office at 1251 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840 for absentee ballots or if you have any questions.

A board seat on the Okanogan Conservation District is available for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Conservation district board supervisors are public officials who serve without compensation and set policy and direction for the conservation district. An applicant must be a registered voter in Washington State, and may be required to own land or operate a farm. Applicants for appointed positions do not have to live within the district to apply. For more information, or to obtain an application form, please contact the Okanogan Conservation District or visit the Conservation Commission website at http://www.scc.wa.gov/. Applications and supporting materials must be received by the Commission no later than March 31, 2017.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 21 and 28, 2016.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a special board meeting will be held on the 23rd day of December 2016, for the purpose of considering a proposal from Dingus, Zarecor & Associates, and a resolution for new 2017 property tax estimates. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the McKinley Building, 507 Hospital Way, Brewster, Washington, commencing at 3 p.m. on the date set forth above.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 21, 2016.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Adoption – Ordinance #715

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2016 BUDGET OF THE TOWN OF TWISP

AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE NO. 699

Said ordinance may be examined at the Twisp Town Hall during regular business hours or mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to RCW 35.27.300.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2016.

Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Twisp, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 21, 2016.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3222220006 & 3222220012)

Proponent: Michael Ferris

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 10, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 2016. OVG#736283

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3426220137 & 3426220082)

Proponent: Gary & Ella Robbins

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 10, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 2016. OVG#736290

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., its successors in interest

and/or assigns,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ALBERT H.

PITT; ALAN H. PITT; MEGAN MARSHALL AKA

MEGAN E. PITT; CHRISTY LYNN SCHAFFER;

CHERYL ANN WELTY; JAMES PITT; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON;

OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00144-4

SUMMONS – NOTICE OF EXECUTION –

SECOND WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

(ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION PERIOD)

To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt; Alan H. Pitt; Megan Marshall AKA Megan E. Pitt; Christy Lynn Schaffer; Cheryl Ann Welty; James Pitt; United States of America; State of Washington; Occupants of the Premises,

Judgment Debtors:

A Writ for Order of Sale has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 11, 2016, an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Plaintiff’) against the defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Albert H. Pitt, Megan Marshall aka Megan E. Pitt, James Pitt, United States of America, State of Washington, and Occupants of the Premises

(“Defendanf’). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 31292 A Highway 97, Tonasket, WA 98855 for the total sum of $107,286.94 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.00% per annum beginning on March 11, 2016 until satisfied.

The Property situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS I AND 2, SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 37.17 FEET SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 87°44’ 00”, A DISTANCE OF 470.79 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 28.15 FEET, TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 42° 47’ 30” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 203.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 85°58’ 30” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 112.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 77°32’ 00” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 58.61 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON STATE HIGHWAY NO. 97;

THENCE SOUTH 31°09’ 00” WEST, ON THE SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 167.85 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 87°44’ 00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 137.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by an contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23RD day of June, 2016, at Okanogan, Washington.

By: /s/ Charleen Groomes, Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

RCO LEGAL, P.S.

By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE.

Given under my hand this 12th day of December, 2016.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: ·Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017; and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017. OVG#735459.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 5250010000, 5250020000, 5250030000, 5250040000, 5250050000 & 525060000)

Proponent: Susan Paro

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January10, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 21, 2016. OVG#7362 80